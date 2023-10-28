Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    News

    Daily Show Hilariously Mocks Fox’s NFL-Style Coverage of Israel-Palestine

    By

    Oct 27, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Daily Show Hilariously Mocks Fox’s NFL-Style Coverage of Israel-Palestine

    Fox News

    The Daily Show poked fun at Fox News’ coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

    The video, based primarily around a compilation of Fox News host Brian Kilmeade’s comments from the last few weeks, likened the right-wing network’s in-studio style of discussing the deadly Middle East conflict to that of football commentators dissecting players and matchups. The soundtrack throughout the video was the theme from Fox NFL Sunday.

    Kilmeade at one point talks about “power players going against Israel,” and is seen utilizing not only Fox’s large vertical graphics display but a map of the region on the studio floor. He then says to the camera, “We have the muscle. We have the energy. We’ve got the strategy.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Where to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks baseball live streams: 2023 World Series Game 1

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried said he was alarmed by Alameda’s risk taking, but he doesn’t show it when he’s ‘freaked out’

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    What Happens to Gaza If Hamas Is Actually Defeated?

    Oct 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Where to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks baseball live streams: 2023 World Series Game 1

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried said he was alarmed by Alameda’s risk taking, but he doesn’t show it when he’s ‘freaked out’

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    What Happens to Gaza If Hamas Is Actually Defeated?

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Disney accuses DeSantis-appointed district of withholding key lawsuit documents for nearly 2 months

    Oct 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy