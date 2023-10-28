Daily Show Hilariously Mocks Fox’s NFL-Style Coverage of Israel-Palestine

Fox News

The Daily Show poked fun at Fox News’ coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

The video, based primarily around a compilation of Fox News host Brian Kilmeade’s comments from the last few weeks, likened the right-wing network’s in-studio style of discussing the deadly Middle East conflict to that of football commentators dissecting players and matchups. The soundtrack throughout the video was the theme from Fox NFL Sunday.

Kilmeade at one point talks about “power players going against Israel,” and is seen utilizing not only Fox’s large vertical graphics display but a map of the region on the studio floor. He then says to the camera, “We have the muscle. We have the energy. We’ve got the strategy.”

