Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    News

    Xi Jinping’s onetime political rival, former Chinese premier Li Keqiang, is dead at 68

    By

    Oct 27, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Xi Jinping’s onetime political rival, former Chinese premier Li Keqiang, is dead at 68

    Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

    REUTERS/Wang Zhao/Pool

    Li Keqiang, China’s former premier, died Friday of a heart attack in Shanghai, according to state media.
    Li, who was 68, was China’s top economic official for a decade.
    He was an advocate for private businesses.

    Former Premier Li Keqiang, China’s top economic official for a decade, died Friday of a heart attack in Shanghai, state media CCTV reported. He was 68.

    Li was China’s No. 2 leader from 2013 to 23 and an advocate for private business. But he was left with little authority after Chinese President Xi Jinping made himself the most powerful Chinese leader in decades, and tightened control over the economy and society.

     

    This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Where to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks baseball live streams: 2023 World Series Game 1

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried said he was alarmed by Alameda’s risk taking, but he doesn’t show it when he’s ‘freaked out’

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    What Happens to Gaza If Hamas Is Actually Defeated?

    Oct 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Where to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks baseball live streams: 2023 World Series Game 1

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried said he was alarmed by Alameda’s risk taking, but he doesn’t show it when he’s ‘freaked out’

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    What Happens to Gaza If Hamas Is Actually Defeated?

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Disney accuses DeSantis-appointed district of withholding key lawsuit documents for nearly 2 months

    Oct 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy