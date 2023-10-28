Xi Jinping’s onetime political rival, former Chinese premier Li Keqiang, is dead at 68

Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

REUTERS/Wang Zhao/Pool

Li Keqiang, China’s former premier, died Friday of a heart attack in Shanghai, according to state media.

Li, who was 68, was China’s top economic official for a decade.

He was an advocate for private businesses.

Former Premier Li Keqiang, China’s top economic official for a decade, died Friday of a heart attack in Shanghai, state media CCTV reported. He was 68.

Li was China’s No. 2 leader from 2013 to 23 and an advocate for private business. But he was left with little authority after Chinese President Xi Jinping made himself the most powerful Chinese leader in decades, and tightened control over the economy and society.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

