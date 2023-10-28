Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    News

    Dog the Bounty Hunter on Fox News: Deploy the Marines to Maine

    By

    Oct 27, 2023 , , , , ,
    Dog the Bounty Hunter on Fox News: Deploy the Marines to Maine

    Fox News

    Amid the frantic manhunt for a suspect who allegedly killed 18 and injured 13 more during a horrific mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday, Fox News turned to Duane Chapman, otherwise known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, for his thoughts on how to find him.

    Appearing on Jesse Watters Primetime, whose namesake host insisted earlier in the day that “guns don’t kill people,” Chapman mentioned the military background and firearms abilities of the suspect, Robert Card. The 40-year-old is a sergeant first class in the 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment in Saco, Maine.

    Card “has more [training] than police officers. He’s got more training than any cop. Cops don’t get training like this. He’s got more training than probably the Coast Guard,” Chapman claimed.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Where to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks baseball live streams: 2023 World Series Game 1

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried said he was alarmed by Alameda’s risk taking, but he doesn’t show it when he’s ‘freaked out’

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    What Happens to Gaza If Hamas Is Actually Defeated?

    Oct 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Where to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks baseball live streams: 2023 World Series Game 1

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried said he was alarmed by Alameda’s risk taking, but he doesn’t show it when he’s ‘freaked out’

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    What Happens to Gaza If Hamas Is Actually Defeated?

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Disney accuses DeSantis-appointed district of withholding key lawsuit documents for nearly 2 months

    Oct 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy