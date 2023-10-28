Dog the Bounty Hunter on Fox News: Deploy the Marines to Maine

Fox News

Amid the frantic manhunt for a suspect who allegedly killed 18 and injured 13 more during a horrific mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday, Fox News turned to Duane Chapman, otherwise known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, for his thoughts on how to find him.

Appearing on Jesse Watters Primetime, whose namesake host insisted earlier in the day that “guns don’t kill people,” Chapman mentioned the military background and firearms abilities of the suspect, Robert Card. The 40-year-old is a sergeant first class in the 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment in Saco, Maine.

Card “has more [training] than police officers. He’s got more training than any cop. Cops don’t get training like this. He’s got more training than probably the Coast Guard,” Chapman claimed.

