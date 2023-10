Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty

Apple Original Films is apparently feeling a wee bit defensive about the criticism of Brendan Fraser’s over-the-top performance in Killers of the Flower Moon.

This week the studio tweeted a passage from the book upon which the movie is based with dialogue from attorney W.S. Hamilton, the character the Oscar winner plays.

“Note the exclamation point,” Apple tweeted, apparently defending Fraser’s unsubtle performance.

Read more at The Daily Beast.