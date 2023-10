NNA – The Israeli enemy forces on Friday bombarded at approximately 1:00 a.m. several villages in the western sector, including Al-Dhahira, Alma Al-Chaab, Naqoura and Aita Al-Shaab.nbsp;

The enemy later fired phosphorus rockets on forests and barren lands adjacent to the Blue Line.

Enemy reconnaissance planes also flew over the skies of Tyre and Bint Jbeil until Friday morning.

