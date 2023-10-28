Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Geagea welcomes French Ambassador: Preventing war in Lebanon in Mikati and Berri’s hands

    By

    Oct 27, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Lebanese Forces Party Leader, Samir Geagea, on Friday welcomed in Meerab French Ambassador, Herveacute; Magro, accompanied by political attacheacute;, Quentin Jeantet, and political and media attacheacute;, Romain Calvary.

    According to a statement, both sides agreed on quot;the priority of sparing Lebanon the risk of descending into war, and the need to exert all possible efforts to prevent this.quot;

    The meeting stressed the importance of strengthening national and constitutional institutions in order to face imminent dangers, particularly at the level of the military institution, and to continue to seek quot;effective solutions to internal crises at the political and economic levels.quot;

    For his part, Geagea stressed that ldquo;preventing the outbreak of war in Lebanon is in the hands of Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, and House Speaker, Nabih Berri, ldquo;through a parliamentary recommendation or a government decision to deploy the Lebanese army along the entire southern border and to withdraw Lebanese and Palestinian fighters from the south of the Litani in accordance with resolution 1701 and in cooperation with UNIFIL.rdquo;

