Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Kataeb leader receives Hungarian Ambassador to Lebanon

    By

    Oct 27, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Kataeb Leader Samy Gemayel received on Friday Hungarian Ambassador to Lebanon, Ferenc Csillag, in the presence of Kataeb Political Bureau members Saadallah Ardo and Georges Estephan, as well as Ambassador Charbel Estephan and Head of Kataeb Foreign Affairs Department Marwan Abadallah.

    Talks focused on the latest developments in the region and its repercussions on Lebanon.

    During the meeting, Gemayel highlightednbsp;the danger of thenbsp;deterioratednbsp;situation amidst the chaos in the south and the absence of the state,nbsp;stressing the need for the international community to put pressure to prevent Lebanonrsquo;s slide into war and ensure the implementation of international resolutions, especially resolution 1701.

