NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, is currently chairing a financial meeting at the Grand Serail, in the presence of Caretaker Finance Minister, Youssef Khalil, Central Bank Acting Governor, Wassim Mansouri, Director General of Finance, George Maarawi, and the Prime Ministerrsquo;s advisor, former Minister Nicolas Nahhas.

