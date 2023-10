By

NNA -nbsp;

ANNAHAR: Leaf visits Lebanon

Diplomatic monitoring of interconnectedness between two fronts

AL-JOUMHOURIA: Renewed clashes over military appointments

Ongoing efforts to avoid vacuum

AL-AKHBAR: Hezbollahrsquo;s achievements after ldquo;Al-Aqsa Floodrdquo;: Open engagement to tame enemy, deter war on Lebanon

nbsp;

===========R.H.