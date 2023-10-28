US launches airstrikes on Iranian-linked targets in Syria

NNA – The US military launched airstrikes early Friday, October 27, on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran#39;s Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Pentagon said, in retaliation for a slew of drone and missile attacks against US bases and personnel in the region that began early last week.

The US strikes reflect the Biden administration#39;s determination to maintain a delicate balance. The US wants to hit Iranian-backed groups suspected of targeting the US as strongly as possible to deter future aggression, possibly fueled by Israel#39;s war against Hamas, while also working to avoid inflaming the region and provoking a wider conflict. Information about the specific targets and other details were not yet provided.

According to the Pentagon, there have been at least 12 attacks on US bases and personnel in Iraq and four in Syria since October 17. Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder said 21 US personnel were injured in two of those assaults that used drones to target al-Asad Airbase in Iraq and al-Tanf Garrison in Syria. In a statement, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the quot;precision self-defense strikes are a response to a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups that began on October 17.quot;

He said President Joe Biden directed the narrowly tailored strikes quot;to make clear that the United States will not tolerate such attacks and will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests.quot; And he added that the operation was separate and distinct from Israel#39;s war against Hamas.

Austin said the US does not seek a broader conflict, but if Iranian proxy groups continue, the US wonrsquo;t hesitate to take additional action to protect its forces. According to the Pentagon, all the US personnel hurt in the militant attacks received minor injuries and all returned to duty. In addition, a contractor suffered a cardiac arrest and died while seeking shelter from a possible drone attack.

The retaliatory strikes came as no surprise. Officials at the Pentagon and the White House have made it clear for the past week that the US would respond, with Ryder saying again Thursday that it would be quot;at the time and place of our choosing.quot; quot;I think wersquo;ve been crystal clear that we maintain the inherent right of defending our troops and we will take all necessary measures to protect our forces and our interests overseas,quot; he told reporters during a Pentagon briefing earlier in the day.–agenciesnbsp;

