Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    News

    Family of Abducted Grandma in Gaza Beg for Life-Saving Medicine Delivery

    By

    Oct 27, 2023 , , , , ,
    Family of Abducted Grandma in Gaza Beg for Life-Saving Medicine Delivery

    AP

    Hamas has released four hostages in the last week, sending ripples of relief throughout Israel and the world. But dozens of families are still waiting for news about their captive loved ones and what condition they are in—and some are calling on the International Committee of the Red Cross to do more to reach the hostages.

    Many of the hostages are still in need of life-saving medication, Adva Adar, whose grandmother, Yaffa, was kidnapped out of her home in a kibbutz over two weeks ago. Although Adar and other hostages’ family members have provided a list of medications that the hostages urgently need almost two weeks ago, the ICRC still hasn’t taken action, Adar told The Daily Beast.

    More has to be done, Adar pleaded.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Where to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks baseball live streams: 2023 World Series Game 1

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried said he was alarmed by Alameda’s risk taking, but he doesn’t show it when he’s ‘freaked out’

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    What Happens to Gaza If Hamas Is Actually Defeated?

    Oct 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Where to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks baseball live streams: 2023 World Series Game 1

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried said he was alarmed by Alameda’s risk taking, but he doesn’t show it when he’s ‘freaked out’

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    What Happens to Gaza If Hamas Is Actually Defeated?

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Disney accuses DeSantis-appointed district of withholding key lawsuit documents for nearly 2 months

    Oct 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy