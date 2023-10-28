Family of Abducted Grandma in Gaza Beg for Life-Saving Medicine Delivery

AP

Hamas has released four hostages in the last week, sending ripples of relief throughout Israel and the world. But dozens of families are still waiting for news about their captive loved ones and what condition they are in—and some are calling on the International Committee of the Red Cross to do more to reach the hostages.

Many of the hostages are still in need of life-saving medication, Adva Adar, whose grandmother, Yaffa, was kidnapped out of her home in a kibbutz over two weeks ago. Although Adar and other hostages’ family members have provided a list of medications that the hostages urgently need almost two weeks ago, the ICRC still hasn’t taken action, Adar told The Daily Beast.

More has to be done, Adar pleaded.

