Where to watch Five Nights at Freddy’s movie online

If you’re trapped in a love triangle of gaming, horror, and cinema, you’d better clear your schedule this weekend to watch Five Nights at Freddy’s. This horror game turned film was released in theaters on October 27, and Peacock offers streaming access alongside the theatrical release. Keep reading to see where to watch the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie online.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is best described as the lifelike reimagination of your inner child’s worst Chuck E. Cheese nightmare. In the games, you work as an overnight security guard for a pizza joint named Freddy’s. The owners had the bright idea to outfit the place with animatronics. As if their mere presence isn’t creepy enough, you quickly realize that they come to life after dark to use those pizza cutters for much more sinister musings.

The film is loosely based on the game’s plot, but director Jason Blum (M3GAN, The Invisible Man) likely took some liberties with the narrative and casting. The season is perfect for a good horror film, so we’ll have all the details to set up your Friday movie fright night below, plus our top VPN recommendation for accessing Peacock if you don’t live in the United States.

Where to watch Five Nights at Freddy’s online

Five Nights at Freddy’s is streaming through the Peacock app in the United States. Thankfully, all you’ll need is a Peacock subscription, starting at just $5.99 monthly for ad-supported programming.

Universal Pictures made this a simultaneous release, so you can watch the movie right now without buying expensive tickets and overpriced concessions. It’s the perfect opportunity to curl up with your partner, pet, or popcorn.

How to watch Five Nights at Freddy’s from anywhere

If you’re not in the United States, you won’t be able to access Peacock without a bit of trickery. A VPN can help circumvent the geographical block, but you may need a US payment method and postal code to get through the door.

Short for virtual private network, a VPN allows you to connect to global servers to access websites that would otherwise be blocked in your region. It also secures your network activity with top-grade encryption, so no one can know what you’re up to, even if they’ve tapped into your network.

Don’t have a VPN? The best VPN we’ve tested and used for years is ExpressVPN. It’s great for streaming from international sources and also beefs up your online security. ExpressVPN is on sale for a great offer right now. You can save 49% on the usual price and get three months for free.

If you run into trouble accessing Five Nights at Freddy’s going this route, you’ll want to be aware of ExpressVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee. You can request a refund any time within the introductory period, no questions asked. Insider’s ExpressVPN review lays out everything you need to know about the service and all its benefits.

How to watch Five Nights at Freddy’s with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.Install it on the device you’re using to watch the movie.Turn it on and set it to a US location.Go to Peacock. Sign up for an account with a local postcode and payment method.Watch Five Nights at Freddy’s.

