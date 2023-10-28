The Best Spots for a Family Vacation in the Netherlands

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

In the summertime, the Netherlands is a fantastic destination for families looking for fun things to do. Many tourists only know about the private boat tour Amsterdam, but the Netherlands has a lot more to offer its many families. The Netherlands is a child-friendly destination due to its compact size and well-developed railway network. Here are the top six of our recommended family-friendly summer activities to do in the Netherlands:

1. Castle de Haar

Castle de Haar is a pleasant surprise with its family-friendly tours, beautiful gardens, and charming patio cafés. The fairytale architecture defines the Netherlands’ biggest castle. Every family that visits this place loves the beautiful moat and bridge at the newly renovated Castle de Haar. There are a lot of stairs and tiny halls, so if you’re going with a baby or toddler, you may want to leave the stroller at home.

2. Porcelain and Canal Rides in Amsterdam

Any trip to the Netherlands in the summer with kids should include a stop at Amsterdam. You may take a guided tour of party boat Amsterdam or ride bikes with the family and finish your day with delicious ice cream. The animals in the Amstedam local zoo are a big attraction among the kids. Likewise, families could visit the city’s popular Saturday open-air market. Choose some real Dutch Blue ceramics as a pretty and useful way to remember your day trip.

3. Efteling Amusement Park

Efteling Amusement Park, sometimes referred to as “the Disney of the Netherlands,” has a wide variety of magical attractions. This park, which was inaugurated in 1952 and is based on various popular fairy tales, has a massive hedge maze, kid-friendly attractions, thrilling coasters for older visitors, and Europe’s biggest water show.

4. Netherlands Beaches

During the summer, the Dutch public flocks to the country’s various beaches to soak up the sun. Your toes will thank you for getting into the sand at Domburg Beach. The beach is spotless, and it doesn’t become crowded with people until late afternoon. There are beachside eateries, a resort, and the quaint fishing hamlet of Domburg.

5. Beekse Bergen Safari Park

The vastness of Beekse Bergen Safari Park demands many visits. There are several options for seeing the animals, including a self-guided driving tour, a guided bus tour, walking tours, and even a private tour in a saddle car. Prepare to devote a whole day there. If you want to go by car, ensure that you keep your windows closed, as giraffes are known to try to hit it off with passing motorists.

6. Science Center NEMO

The Science Center NEMO, which opened in 1998, is among the largest science museums in the city. The ship-shaped building has five stories of exhibitions available in both Dutch and English. Learn the importance of mathematics and have fun playing holograms in the World of Shapes. The next step is to participate in some scientific experiments in the lab. Children will have a blast playing Energize, a game in which they may harvest energy from the sun, water, and wind.

The Bottom Line

Are you planning to explore these spots by yourself first instead of with your family? We recommend another enjoyable thing, i.e., a booze cruise Amsterdam. Make the most out of your Dutch vacation!

