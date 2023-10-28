Bassil holds press conference, presents five points aimed at achieving national consensus

NNA – In his press conference on Thursday, head of the Free Patriotic Movement MP Gebran Bassil presented five points aimed at achieving a national consensus around them:

1- Supporting the Palestinian people and their right to their state, their resistance against Israeli killing and destruction, and calling for an international investigation into the events in Gaza, particularly holding Israel accountable for war crimes and genocide against innocent civilians. Also, endorsing the two-state solution as a peaceful resolution that respects international resolutions and adopts a just and comprehensive solution.

2- Emphasizing Lebanon#39;s right to self-defense against any Israeli aggression and the necessity to protect Lebanon from using its territory as a launching pad for war attacks, preventing Lebanon from slipping into such conflicts.

3- Accelerating the reformation of power under the banner of national consensus through holding open elections, appointing a unifying reformist president through agreement, and forming a national unity government that outlines the necessary reform program to safeguard Lebanon and its national unity.

4- Considering the Syrian refugee issue as a pressing matter and dealing with it as a destabilizing factor for the country, especially in the current high-tension phase. Immediate actions should be taken by the relevant ministries, security agencies, and municipalities to rapidly reduce the number of Syrian refugees on our soil.

5- Lebanon, in confronting Israel, is committed to reclaiming its rights and implementing the following principles:

1.nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Commitment to international resolutions, with Resolution 1701 at the forefront, and the Arab Peace Initiative of Beirut.

2.nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Reclamation of Lebanese territories that are occupied.

3.nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Securing the right of return for Palestinian refugees.

4.nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Protection of all of Lebanon#39;s rights and natural resources, especially those related to oil, gas, and water.

5.nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;The return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

