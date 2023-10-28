How To Marry Different Decorating Styles Under One Roof

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

You’ve both been together for years, and you’re finally ready to take the plunge and move in together. Congrats! This is a big step in your relationship (and hopefully not into her micro-manicured apartment that’s decorated with 22 different kinds of succulents).

The only problem is that you have very different tastes in decorating. Do you go 50/50 down the middle and risk one of you hating the end result? Or do you let her have free reign and hope she doesn’t turn your home into a “Tropical Oasis?”

Luckily, compromise is vital in any relationship—including the one you have with your significant other AND your home. Keep reading for some tips on how to create a living space that reflects both of your styles.

3 Golden Rules

It can be challenging to find common ground when you and your partner have different tastes. You may love antiquated furniture, while she prefers sleek lines and a modern aesthetic. Or you want to fill your home with comfy couches and cozy blankets. Despite these differences, you can create a home that reflects both of your tastes. Here are some tips on how to do so.

1. Embrace Your Differences

The first step is to embrace your differences. While you like different things, your home can be unique and special. Try to look at your decorating choices as an opportunity to add some personality to your home.

2. Find Some Common Ground

Once you’ve accepted that you have different tastes, it’s time to start looking for some common ground. This doesn’t mean that you need to find décor items that you both love, but instead, items that provide a neutral backdrop for the rest of your home.

For example, if you both like the colour blue, consider painting your walls blue or using blue accents throughout your home. This will help create a cohesive look despite your differing taste.

If you’re having trouble finding any common ground, try asking yourself what feeling or vibe you both want your home to have. Do you want it to be warm and inviting or calm and serene? Once you’ve decided on the overall feeling of your home, it will be easier to find individual pieces that fit into that vision.

3. Compromise in Small Ways

If you still can’t find any common ground, don’t worry – it’s not necessary for every single item in your house to match perfectly, instead of trying (and likely failing) to find the exact items you love, compromise in small ways instead.

For example, if one person loves floral patterns and the other hates them, try incorporating floral patterns in small doses – like through throw pillows or towels instead of big pieces of furniture. By compromising in small ways like this, you can still create a cohesive look without either person feeling like they’ve entirely compromised their taste.

“Clutter-Free” Minimalism vs. “Bohemian Chic” AKA Hoarder Status

The Compromise: The best advice is to start decluttering your space. Go through your belongings and get rid of anything you don’t use or love, including those clothes from 10 years ago that you’re holding onto “just in case.” Once you’ve pared down your belongings, it will be easier to incorporate her more minimalist style into the space. And if you’ll find that you prefer a simpler aesthetic!

We suggest adding personal touches like photos, artwork, and plants to make sure that the space still feels like home. These items will add colour, life, and character to the room without making it feel cluttered or cluttered.

The most important thing to remember when decorating a shared space is to find a balance between both of your styles. By decluttering your space and adding personal touches, you can create a living space that reflects both of your unique personalities.

“Girly” Feminine design vs. “Rustic” Farmhouse vibe

The Compromise: If you’re picturing frilly curtains and flowery wallpaper, think again—feminine design has come a long way in recent years.

These days, girly designs are all about clean lines, muted colours, and delicate details. Try incorporating some feminine details into rustic pieces to bring this style into your home without making it feel too saccharine-sweet.

For example, pair a delicate chandelier with a farmhouse table or mix and match patterned fabrics with rustic furniture.

“Bold” Bright colours and patterns galore vs. “Neutral” All beige, everything

The Compromise: If you’re set on having a neutral-coloured home, but she’s adamant about adding some colour into the mix, why not try using bold colours as accents? Wall art, throw pillows, and rugs are all great ways to add pops of colour without going overboard.

And if you’re really not sold on the idea of having brightly coloured walls, opt for neutrals with interesting textures or patterns instead of solid colours. This will add visual interest to the space without being too overwhelming.

Wrapping up

At the end of the day, remember that décor is personal, and there is no right or wrong way to do it – as long as you feel comfortable in your own home. These tips should help make decorating a little bit easier, but ultimately it’s up to you two to decide what works best for your own unique relationship and taste.

Styling a small bathroom, in this case, might be a bit tricky, but don’t sweat the small stuff. Maybe you can take turns decorating the bathroom each year. It will help keep the peace and ensure your look is always fresh.

Decorating a home for two people with different tastes can be difficult, but it is not impossible! By embracing each other’s differences, finding some common ground, and being willing to compromise in small ways, you can create a space that accurately reflects both of your unique styles.

How To Marry Different Decorating Styles Under One Roof