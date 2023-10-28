Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    (UPDATE) Mikati chairs financial, EDL meetings at Grand Serail

    By

    Oct 27, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Friday chaired financial meeting at the Grand Serail, in the presence of Caretaker Finance Minister, Youssef Khalil, Central Bank Acting Governor, Wassim Mansouri, Director General of Finance, George Maarawi, and the Prime Ministerrsquo;s advisor, former Minister Nicolas Nahhas.

    During the meeting, the measures taken by the Lebanese Central Bank to control the monetary situation and stabilize the exchange rate were discussed.

    For his part, the Prime Minister praised the Ministry of Financersquo;s procedures collecting taxes and fees, as well as the Central Banks performance despite the dire economic situation in Lebanon.

    Mikati chaired a second meeting to discuss the statersquo;s dues to Electriciteacute; du Liban in the presence of Caretaker Minister of Finance, Youssef Khalil, Minister of Energy and Water, Walid Fayyad, Acting Governor of the Lebanese Central Bank of Lebanon, Wassim Mansouri, and EDL General Director, Kamal Hayek.

    Another meeting will be held on Tuesday at the Ministry of Finance with Electriciteacute; du Liban to address the statersquo;s dues to EDL and to set a timeframe for the state to paynbsp;said dues.

    ====================R.H.

    By

