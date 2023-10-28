Bou Habib meets nine foreign diplomats, says world could stay silent or opt for peace

Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdullah Bou Habib, on Friday said after his meeting with 9 accredited ambassadors accredited to Lebanon: ldquo;Our world today faces two choices; either remain silent about the transformation of Gaza into a mass grave for more than two million Palestinians and disdain international laws, or immediately stop this war and begin treading the path to peace in accordance with legitimate international resolutions.

