Bou Habib meets nine foreign diplomats, says world could stay silent or opt for peace

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdullah Bou Habib, on Friday said after his meeting with 9 accredited ambassadors accredited to Lebanon: ldquo;Our world today faces two choices; either remain silent about the transformation of Gaza into a mass grave for more than two million Palestinians and disdain international laws, or immediately stop this war and begin treading the path to peace in accordance with legitimate international resolutions.

