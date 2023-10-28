Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    WHO cites reports of 1,000 unidentified bodies under Gaza rubble

    By

    Oct 27, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – A World Health Organization official said on Friday the agency had received estimates that some 1,000 unidentified bodies are still buried under the rubble in Gaza which are not yet included in death tolls.

    ldquo;We also get these estimates that there are still 1,000 plus people under the rubble which have not been identified yet,rdquo; Richard Peeperkorn, WHO Representative for the occupied Palestinian territory, said in response to a question about the death toll in Gaza. He did not specify the source.

    Gaza health authorities say that more than 7,000 people have been killed by Israeli bombardments in response to deadly cross-border attacks on Israel by Hamas gunmen on Oct. 7.–Reuters

