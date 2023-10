NNA – The United Nations expressed concern on Friday that quot;war crimesquot; may be committed in the conflict between Israel and the Hamas movement.nbsp;

UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani stated, quot;We are concerned that war crimes may be committed. We are concerned about collective punishment of the people of Gaza in response to Hamas#39;s brutal attacks, which also amount to war crimes.quot;nbsp;ndash;AFP

