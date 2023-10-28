Maine Shooting: Dad Says He Left Bar Minutes Before Son Was Killed

WCVB Channel 5 Boston/YouTube

Arthur Barnard says he left Schemengees Bar and Grille in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night just 10 minutes before a gunman arrived and started massacring patrons. His son, Arthur Strout, with whom Barnard had been playing pool at the bar, chose not to go with his father.

“He was supposed to leave with me and he decided he wanted to stay for a couple more games,” Barnard told WCVB. Strout, a 42-year-old father of five, was killed in the attack. “People loved him,” Barnard said of Strout. “They just loved him.”

According to authorities, seven men were killed inside the bar and another man was shot dead outside during Wednesday’s spree attack. Three others later died in area hospitals. Earlier in the evening, one woman and six males, including a 14-year-old high school freshman and his dad, were killed at a bowling alley, Just-In-Time Recreation, a few miles away. Police have named Robert Card, an Army reservist firearms expert, as a suspect in the rampage. The massive police manhunt for Card was still underway Friday morning.

