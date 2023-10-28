Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    ABC Dbayeh: Smoke incident arising from restaurant kitchen hood malfunction

    By

    Oct 27, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – ABC Dbayeh wants to reassure its valued customers and neighbors that the smoke witnessed yesterday in the vicinity of their premises was a result of a kitchen hood malfunction in one of the restaurants ndash; and there was no fire involved, as few media images have been circulating.
    nbsp;
    ABC would like to emphasize that this incident was promptly addressed, and no harm was caused to the well-being of our customers, partners, and the premises itself.
    nbsp;
    At ABC Dbayeh, we remain committed to upholding the highest standards of safety and operational excellence, ensuring an enjoyable experience for all.
    nbsp;
    nbsp;
    =========

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

