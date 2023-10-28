ABC Dbayeh: Smoke incident arising from restaurant kitchen hood malfunction

NNA – ABC Dbayeh wants to reassure its valued customers and neighbors that the smoke witnessed yesterday in the vicinity of their premises was a result of a kitchen hood malfunction in one of the restaurants ndash; and there was no fire involved, as few media images have been circulating.

ABC would like to emphasize that this incident was promptly addressed, and no harm was caused to the well-being of our customers, partners, and the premises itself.

At ABC Dbayeh, we remain committed to upholding the highest standards of safety and operational excellence, ensuring an enjoyable experience for all.

