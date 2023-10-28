Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    Oct 27, 2023 ,

    quot;Lebanese Forcesquot; elections in Lebanon and abroad via cell phones starting from 6:00 am until 7:00 pm Beirut time at polling centers – Megacenter from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm.

    12:30 pmnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Central demonstration at the invitation of the ldquo;Islamic Grouprdquo; in Lebanon and the Islamic Resistance Movement ldquo;Hamasrdquo; under the slogan ldquo;Al-Aqsa Flood… Lebanon Respondsrdquo;in Down Town Beirut – Al-Azarieh Square – facing Al-Amin Mosque.

