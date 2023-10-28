Bou Habib to Wronecka: Israel has turned right to self -defense into license to kill

NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr. Abdullah Bou Habib, said during his meeting with United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, that quot;the UN Secretary ndash;General, Antonio Guterres, has spoken a word of truth and walked away when he indicated that what happened in Palestine did not come out of void.rdquo;

ldquo;Let the whole world know that this conflict is caused by the act of depriving the Palestinian people of their natural rights over the span of 75 years. Israel has turned the right of self -defense into a license to kill,rdquo; Bou Habib told Wronecka.

====================R.H.