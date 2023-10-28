Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Bou Habib to Wronecka: Israel has turned right to self -defense into license to kill

    By

    Oct 27, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr. Abdullah Bou Habib, said during his meeting with United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, that quot;the UN Secretary ndash;General, Antonio Guterres, has spoken a word of truth and walked away when he indicated that what happened in Palestine did not come out of void.rdquo;

    ldquo;Let the whole world know that this conflict is caused by the act of depriving the Palestinian people of their natural rights over the span of 75 years. Israel has turned the right of self -defense into a license to kill,rdquo; Bou Habib told Wronecka.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ====================R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Where to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks baseball live streams: 2023 World Series Game 1

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried said he was alarmed by Alameda’s risk taking, but he doesn’t show it when he’s ‘freaked out’

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    What Happens to Gaza If Hamas Is Actually Defeated?

    Oct 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Where to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks baseball live streams: 2023 World Series Game 1

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried said he was alarmed by Alameda’s risk taking, but he doesn’t show it when he’s ‘freaked out’

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    What Happens to Gaza If Hamas Is Actually Defeated?

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Disney accuses DeSantis-appointed district of withholding key lawsuit documents for nearly 2 months

    Oct 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy