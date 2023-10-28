Embassy of Pakistan in Lebanon organizes Webinar marking Kashmir Black Day

NNA – nbsp;To mark Kashmir Black Day on 27 October 2023, the Embassy of Pakistan innbsp;Beirut organized a Webinar, in which representatives from electronic/print media, Pakistani community members, and academicians both from Pakistan and Lebanon participated.nbsp;

In his opening remarks, the Ambassador of Pakistan to the Republic of Lebanon H.E. Mr. Salman Athar highlighted the significance of Kashmir Black Day, when 76 years ago on this day, India illegally sent its troops for illegal occupation of Jammu amp; Kashmir. The Ambassador underlined the fact that the sufferings of the Kashmiri people have increased manifold since India abrogated the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) through the revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution on August 5, 2019. He further emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and the international community should take immediate steps to resolve this issue in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.nbsp;

The other speakers included Dr. Kamal Tarhini, a prominent Lebanese Political Analyst, and Pakistani journalists/anchorpersons Mr. Shaukat Paracha, and Mr. Zahid Gishkori. They also highlighted the plight of innocent Kashmiris and expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

During the event videos depicting the Indian atrocities and miserable plight of innocent Kashmiris were also shown and messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were also read. — Pakistan Embassy in Beirut

nbsp;

———————- L.Ynbsp;