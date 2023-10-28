Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    Divers Join the Massive Search for Maine Massacre Suspect

    Oct 27, 2023
    Divers Join the Massive Search for Maine Massacre Suspect

    As the hunt for Maine mass shooting suspect Robert Card stretches into a third day, authorities revealed on Friday that divers are searching an area near the boat launch where his car was found.

    “The Maine State Police dive team will be in the water and will be leading this initiative,” Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said during a press conference. “We don’t have him in custody, so all of those options are on the table.”

    Sauschuck stressed that investigators do not know whether Card is in the Androscoggin River, but the aquatic search is yet another avenue authorities are pursuing as part of the expansive hunt for the 40-year-old father who allegedly opened fire at a Maine bowling alley and bar on Wednesday evening.

