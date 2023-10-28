Will Guy Fieri Officiate Kristen Stewart’s Wedding After All?

Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images

Guy Fieri might be all-in on officiating Kristen Stewart’s wedding after she suggested the idea two years ago, but on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live, the actress hinted that it’s not going to happen.

Back in 2021, Stewart joked on The Howard Stern Show that she might ask Fieri to oversee her nuptials after hearing that he’d officiated 101 gay weddings in honor of his sister. “The idea of that man—that sweet, sweet spiky-headed man—coming to our wedding and officiating it, it just makes me laugh so much,” she said. Soon after, on the Today show, she found out that Fieri had accepted the offer when her hosts played her a clip from the Mayor of Flavortown himself.

“Hey, Kristen! Guy Fieri here, and I’ve heard through the Flavortown grapevine that you are looking for a sweet, spiky-haired officiant for your wedding,” Fieri says in the clip. “I’m all in.” Fieri later confirmed on X (then Twitter) that the offer was “legit.”

