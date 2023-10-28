This Week’s ‘Great British Baking Show’ Was a Literal Bloodbath

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/British Bake Off

In this season of The Great British Baking Show, one contestant has won over half of the technical challenges, proving—no pun intended—that he’s the one to beat. With that track record heading into this week’s challenge in Pastry Week, all eyes were on Dan as the bakers were asked to make dauphinoise pithiviers. The pressure was on. Blood was shed—literally.

(Warning: Spoilers ahead.)

What is a dauphinoise pithivier, you ask? Pithiviers are round, flaky pies made with puff pastry. A dish from southeastern France, the dauphinoise is a filling consisting of potatoes soaked in cream. Judge Paul Hollywood has kindly posted his recipe online, in case you wanted to follow along with the bakers this week.

