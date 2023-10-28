Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    Boris Johnson Lands New Gig With Britain’s Fox News Wannabe

    Boris Johnson Lands New Gig With Britain’s Fox News Wannabe

    Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has joined the right-wing British television network GB News as a presenter and commentator, the channel announced on Friday.

    Johnson, who resigned from Parliament in disgrace earlier this year amid an investigation into his COVID “Partygate” scandal, is just the latest conservative politician to join the network, which launched in 2021 as Britain’s answer to Fox News.

    “I am excited to say that I am shortly going to be joining you on GB News,” he said in a video posted to GB News’ social media accounts on Friday.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

