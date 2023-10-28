Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    News

    Watch a Boston Dynamics Robot Dog Talk Using OpenAI’s ChatGPT

    By

    Oct 27, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Watch a Boston Dynamics Robot Dog Talk Using OpenAI’s ChatGPT

    Boston Dynamics via YouTube

    From the bickering droids in Star Wars, to the robotic companions and NPCs in video games like Fallout 4, talking robots have long been firmly in the realm of science fiction. However, that may have finally changed since the explosion of artificial intelligence in the past year. In fact, we might soon have chattering robo-dogs giving walking tours in a city near you courtesy of the mad scientists at Boston Dynamics.

    In a video released Thursday, the company showcased a robotic dog infused with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The bot can be seen speaking in a variety of voices and accents including a debonair British gentleman, a sarcastic and irreverent American named Josh, and a teenage girl who is so, like, over it.

    “There’s been a lot of new advances around AI technology—specifically generative AI technologies. Things that are able to write poetry or paint pictures or chat with people,” Matt Klingensmith, principal software engineer for robot autonomy at Boston Dynamics, said in the video. “We were interested in seeing how we could use technologies like these for robotics.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Where to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks baseball live streams: 2023 World Series Game 1

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried said he was alarmed by Alameda’s risk taking, but he doesn’t show it when he’s ‘freaked out’

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    What Happens to Gaza If Hamas Is Actually Defeated?

    Oct 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Where to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks baseball live streams: 2023 World Series Game 1

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried said he was alarmed by Alameda’s risk taking, but he doesn’t show it when he’s ‘freaked out’

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    What Happens to Gaza If Hamas Is Actually Defeated?

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Disney accuses DeSantis-appointed district of withholding key lawsuit documents for nearly 2 months

    Oct 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy