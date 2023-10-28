Major Israeli Blitz May Signal Start of Gaza Ground Invasion

Amir Levy/Getty Images

Israel is “expanding” its ground offensive in Gaza, Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Friday, in what could be the start of a full-scale invasion by land.

The announcement coincided with a near-complete collapse of phone and internet services in the enclave, in addition to reports of increased bombardment on Friday evening, with some civilians and journalists on the ground describing the latest shelling as the worst they’d seen in the war so far.

Shortly after news of the “expansion,” a journalist for Israel’s Channel 13 reported a sighting of Israeli tanks in the northern region of the strip.

