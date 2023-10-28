My Freezer Is Stocked With These Tasty Soup Dumplings 24/7

Scouted/The Daily Beast/MìLà.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

My favorite food of all time is soup dumplings. If you haven’t had them, I highly recommend them—they are an explosion of umami-flavored soup, plus a mixture of meat and spices, inside of a dumpling wrapper. Joe’s Shanghai here in New York makes some of my favorites, but Din Tai Fung, which has locations in Los Angeles, Seattle, and more, makes some pretty good ones, too. But here’s the thing: I don’t always want to go to a restaurant to eat them—thankfully, I no longer have to, as I just discovered a brand, MìLà (formerly Xiao Chi Jie), offers ones you can keep in your freezer.

In no time, the dumplings are piping hot, filled with soup, and delicious. The brand also includes sauces so you can add a little tang to your dumplings, and the dumplings themselves, as of right now, come in three different flavors—Classic Pork, Shrimp and Pork, and Savory Pork. All are equally delicious, but my favorite has to be the classic pork option, as that just evokes the strongest memories of eating delicious soup dumplings in my favorite restaurant.

