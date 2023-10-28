Hamas Official Storms Out of BBC Interview When Confronted Over Israeli Civilian Deaths

BBC

A senior Hamas official fled an interview on Thursday after a BBC correspondent asked him how the terrorist organization could justify killing Israeli civilians in their sleep.

“I want to stop this interview,” Hamas political bureau member Ghazi Hamad muttered before storming off.

Sitting down with BBC Middle East correspondent Hugo Bachega, Hamad was repeatedly pressed on the horrific Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks that resulted in over 1,400 Israeli deaths, most of which were civilians. This also included Hamas militants paragliding over the border, surrounding a music festival, and murdering over 250 concertgoers.

Read more at The Daily Beast.