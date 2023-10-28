Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    News

    29 of the highest-paid movie roles of all time, including Leonardo DiCaprio’s massive payday for ‘KIllers of the Flower Moon’

    By

    Oct 27, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , ,
    29 of the highest-paid movie roles of all time, including Leonardo DiCaprio’s massive payday for ‘KIllers of the Flower Moon’

    Leonardo DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart in “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

    AppleTV+

    Most actors don’t get paid like they used to, but some can still negotiate huge deals.
    Streaming and tech companies like Netflix and Apple shell out millions of dollars.
    Leonardo DiCaprio was reportedly paid $30 million for “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

    It’s rare for actors to bring in huge salaries today, at least compared to the days when audiences were drawn to a movie primarily based on its leading star.

    Years ago, if a certain actor’s name was attached to a movie, it almost guaranteed success. In the ’90s, Will Smith, Tom Cruise, and Jim Carrey were paid massive salaries because they attracted a crowd.

    For instance, Carrey was paid $20 million — a rarity today — for “The Cable Guy” in 1996, because it was expected he could deliver a huge opening weekend. 

    Now, audiences are more attracted to franchises than its stars. The Marvel Cinematic Universe, for instance, dominated the box office for the last decade (to be fair, Robert Downey Jr., who played Iron Man, made bank off of those movies).

    But some actors still command the recognition and leverage to strike gigantic deals, particularly Smith, Cruise, and Leonardo DiCaprio. 

    And with the rise of streaming services, actors find that the likes of Netflix and Apple aren’t afraid to shell out tens of millions of dollars. Some movie stars in streaming movies snag such big paydays because they’re granted a streaming back-end buyout, which aims to make up for box-office losses. 

    Insider ranked the highest-paid movie roles of all time that earned actors more than $25 million. Some actors — like Smith, DiCaprio, Cruise, and Tom Hanks — appear multiple times. 

    29. Emma Stone in “La La Land”
    Emma Stone as Mia in “La La Land”

    Summit Entertainment

    $26 million

    Source: Forbes

    Stone topped Forbes‘ list of the world’s highest-paid actresses in 2017 with $26 million, most of that coming from her Oscar-winning role in the 2016 film “La La Land.”

    28. Ryan Reynolds in “Six Underground”
    Ryan Reynolds as One/Magnet S. Johnson.

    Christian Black/Netflix

    $27 million

    Source: Variety

    Reynolds made $27 million for the Michael Bay-directed Netflix action movie, about six billionaires who turn into vigilantes.

    27. Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines”
    Arnold Schwarzenegger as The Terminator.

    Warner Bros.

    $29 million

    Source: Slate

    Schwarzenegger promised that he’d be back for a third Terminator movie under some pretty specific circumstances, including a $29.25 million “pay or play” fee, which he would receive even if the movie wasn’t made. 

    26. Brad Pitt in an untitled “Formula One” movie
    Brad Pitt.

    Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

    $30 million

    Source: Variety

    Variety reported that Pitt received a big payday from Apple with the actor starring as a former Formula 1 driver who returns to racing.

    25. Leonardo DiCaprio in “Don’t Look Up.”
    Leonardo DiCaprio as Randall Mindy.

    Netflix

    $30 million 

    Source: Variety

    DiCaprio received $30 million for his role in Netflix and director Adam McKay’s star-studded movie “Don’t Look Up,” which includes a streaming back-end buyout.

    24. Mark Wahlberg as Spenser in “Spenser Confidential”
    Mark Wahlberg as Spenser.

    Netflix

    $30 million 

    Source: Variety

    Wahlberg received $30 million for Netflix’s action comedy “Spenser Confidential,” which was Netflix’s third biggest movie of all time upon release with 85 million households watching in its first month (the streamer counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a movie).

    23. Leonardo DiCaprio in “Killers of the Flower Moon”
    Leonardo DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart.

    Apple TV+

    $30 million 

    Source: Variety

    DiCaprio is getting a big payday from Martin Scorsese’s latest film, in which he plays a man who plots with his uncle to steal his wife’s family fortune by murdering them one by one.

    22. Jim Carrey in “Yes Man”
    Jim Carrey as Carl Allen.

    Warner Movies On Demand/Youtube

    $30 million

    Source: Forbes

    Carrey reportedly exchanged his salary for “Yes Man” for an ownership stake in the movie, which paid off.

    21. Will Smith in “Emancipation”
    Will Smith as Peter.

    Apple

    $35 million

    Source: Variety

    Apple is showing that it’s not afraid to shell out millions of dollars to actors that appear in its movies, as it paid $35 million Smith for the drama “Emancipation.”

    20. Will Smith in “King Richard”
    Will Smith in “King Richard.”

    Warner Bros.

    $40 million 

    Source: Variety

    Smith received $40 million for his role as Richard Williams, the father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams. It includes a back-end buyout because the movie will be hitting theaters and streaming on HBO Max simultaneously.

    19. Denzel Washington in “The Little Things”
    Denzel Washington as Joe Deacon.

    Warner Bros.

    $40 million 

    Source: Variety

    Washington snagged $40 million for “The Little Things” after receiving a back-end buyout when the movie streamed on HBO Max the same day it hit theaters.

    18. Tom Hanks in “Saving Private Ryan”
    Tom Hanks as Captain John Miller.

    Paramount Pictures

    $40 million

    Source: Entertainment Weekly

    Hanks has struck “act now, get paid later” deals on multiple films, in which he would receive a portion of the box-office earnings. That got him at least $40 million for “Saving Private Ryan,” but it’s not his most lucrative deal. 

    17. Cameron Diaz in “Bad Teacher”
    Cameron Diaz as Elizabeth Halsey

    ‘Bad Teacher’/Sony Pictures

    $42 million

    Source: Yahoo Finance

    Diaz was paid a mere $1 million to get “Bad Teacher” produced, but received a portion of box-office earnings, which secured her over $40 million for the movie. It’s known as one of the most “legendary” deals in Hollywood history. 

    16. Margot Robbie in “Barbie”
    Margot Robbie as Barbie.

    Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

    $50 million 

    Source: Variety

    Robbie was paid a reported $12.5 million for her starring role in the breakout hit of 2023, but her role as producer on the film and box-office bonuses boosted her payday to about $50 million, according to Variety.

    15. Dwayne Johnson in “Red One”
    Dwayne Johnson.

    Axelle Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

    $50 million 

    Source: Variety

    Johnson was paid $50 million for the upcoming holiday action movie “Red One,” which Amazon Studios won in a bidding war. The compensation includes a back-end buyout for the streaming movie.

    14. Daniel Craig in the “Knives Out” sequels
    Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc.

    Lionsgate

    $100 million ($50 million per movie)

    Source: The Hollywood Reporter

    Netflix landed two “Knives Out” sequels in a deal worth $469 million, and star Daniel Craig could earn “upward of $100 million” for the sequels, according to THR. 

    The first “Knives Out,” released by the studio Lionsgate, was a box-office hit with more than $300 million worldwide off of a $40 million budget. 

    13. Leonardo DiCaprio in “Inception”
    Leonardo DiCaprio as Dom Cobb.

    Warner Bros.

    $50 million

    Source: Forbes

    DiCaprio earned at least $50 million for Christopher Nolan’s 2010 film “Inception” just from box-office earnings, but his deal also included home video and television sales. According to Forbes, he took a pay cut because the movie was so “risky,” but he and Nolan agreed to split first dollar gross points. 

    12. Jack Nicholson in “Batman”
    Jack Nicholson as The Joker.

    AP Photo / Warner Bros.

    $50 million

    Source: Entertainment Weekly

    Though Nicholson was paid $6 million up front for his role as the villainous Joker in the 1989 “Batman” film, he reportedly secured a lucrative deal that included box-office earnings and merchandise sales from its sequels — that he didn’t even appear in.  

     

    11. Johnny Depp in “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”
    Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow.

    Disney

    $55 million

    Source: Forbes

    Forbes reported in 2010 that “On Stranger Tides” — the fourth “Pirates” movie released in 2011 — was one of the most expensive movies ever made, with production costs of over $410 million. A large portion of those costs were due to paying staff and actors. Depp alone made $55 million for the movie. 

    In 2011, Depp admitted that he was “overpaid” for the “Pirates” movies, for which he has reportedly made over $300 million combined. 

    10. Tom Hanks in “Forrest Gump”
    Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump.

    Paramount

    $60 million

    Source: Entertainment Weekly

    The box-office hit “Forrest Gump” is another case in which Hanks opted for performance-based pay, in which he received an estimated $60 million.

    9. Adam Sandler in his Netflix movies
    Adam Sandler in “Murder Mystery.”

    Netflix

    $250 million for four movies ($62.5 million per movie)

    Source: Forbes

    Sandler struck a deal with Netflix in 2014 for four exclusive movies worth an estimated $250 million, or $62.5 million per movie, according to Forbes. Netflix renewed the deal in 2017 for four more movies, and again in 2020

    8. Harrison Ford in “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”
    Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones.

    Paramount via YouTube screengrab

    $65 million

    Source: Forbes

    To get Ford back for a fourth “Indiana Jones” movie, Paramount agreed to a deal that split a large portion of the film’s earnings between him, director Steven Spielberg, and producer George Lucas. 

    7. Johnny Depp in “Alice in Wonderland”
    Johnny Depp as The Mad Hatter.

    Disney via YouTube

    $68 million

    Source: The Telegraph

    According to the Telegraph, Depp earned 50 million pounds for “Alice in Wonderland,” which equates to about $68 million in the US.

    6. Sandra Bullock in “Gravity”
    Sandra Bullock as Dr. Ryan Stone.

    Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

    $70 million

    Source: The Hollywood Reporter

    Bullock was paid $20 million up front for “Gravity,” which is an impressive number on its own. But her deal also included 15% of box office revenue, which landed her at least $70 million.

    5. Robert Downey Jr. in “Avengers: Infinity War”
    Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man.

    Marvel

    $75 million

    Source: The Hollywood Reporter

    Downey was the highest-paid actor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after negotiating a deal in which he received backend profits that resulted in $75 million for 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War.” He even made $50 million for the first “Avengers” movie in 2012, according to GQ.

     

    4. Tom Cruise in “Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol”
    Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt.

    Paramount

    $75 million

    Source: Forbes

    Cruise earned $75 million from the fourth “Mission: Impossible” movie, “Ghost Protocol,” which allowed him to top Forbes’ most powerful actors list in 2012. 

    3. Keanu Reeves in “The Matrix” trilogy
    Keanu Reeves as Neo.

    Warner Bros.

    $250 million ($83.3 million per movie)

    Source: The Hollywood Reporter

    Between all three “Matrix” films, Keanu Reeves’ combined pay was $250 million

    2. Will Smith in “Men in Black 3”
    Will Smith as Agent J.

    Sony Pictures / Wilson Webb

    $100 million

    Source: The Hollywood Reporter

    Will Smith’s performance-based pay for the third “Men in Black” movie got him $100 million of its $624 million gross

    1. Tom Cruise as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell in “Top Gun: Maverick”
    Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick.”

    Paramount

    $100 million+

    Source: Variety

    Cruise took just $13 million upfront for “Maverick” in exchange for a lucrative backend deal that is likely to nab the actor over $100 million when accounting for his portion of box office and home-entertainment sales. The movie earned nearly $1.5 billion worldwide.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Where to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks baseball live streams: 2023 World Series Game 1

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried said he was alarmed by Alameda’s risk taking, but he doesn’t show it when he’s ‘freaked out’

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    What Happens to Gaza If Hamas Is Actually Defeated?

    Oct 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Where to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks baseball live streams: 2023 World Series Game 1

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried said he was alarmed by Alameda’s risk taking, but he doesn’t show it when he’s ‘freaked out’

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    What Happens to Gaza If Hamas Is Actually Defeated?

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Disney accuses DeSantis-appointed district of withholding key lawsuit documents for nearly 2 months

    Oct 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy