29 of the highest-paid movie roles of all time, including Leonardo DiCaprio’s massive payday for ‘KIllers of the Flower Moon’

Leonardo DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart in “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

AppleTV+

Most actors don’t get paid like they used to, but some can still negotiate huge deals.

Streaming and tech companies like Netflix and Apple shell out millions of dollars.

Leonardo DiCaprio was reportedly paid $30 million for “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

It’s rare for actors to bring in huge salaries today, at least compared to the days when audiences were drawn to a movie primarily based on its leading star.

Years ago, if a certain actor’s name was attached to a movie, it almost guaranteed success. In the ’90s, Will Smith, Tom Cruise, and Jim Carrey were paid massive salaries because they attracted a crowd.

For instance, Carrey was paid $20 million — a rarity today — for “The Cable Guy” in 1996, because it was expected he could deliver a huge opening weekend.

Now, audiences are more attracted to franchises than its stars. The Marvel Cinematic Universe, for instance, dominated the box office for the last decade (to be fair, Robert Downey Jr., who played Iron Man, made bank off of those movies).

But some actors still command the recognition and leverage to strike gigantic deals, particularly Smith, Cruise, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

And with the rise of streaming services, actors find that the likes of Netflix and Apple aren’t afraid to shell out tens of millions of dollars. Some movie stars in streaming movies snag such big paydays because they’re granted a streaming back-end buyout, which aims to make up for box-office losses.

Insider ranked the highest-paid movie roles of all time that earned actors more than $25 million. Some actors — like Smith, DiCaprio, Cruise, and Tom Hanks — appear multiple times.

Read the original article on Business Insider