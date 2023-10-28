Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    News

    White House Rips New GOP Speaker’s ‘Offensive’ Mass Shooting Comment

    By

    Oct 27, 2023 , , , , ,
    White House Rips New GOP Speaker’s ‘Offensive’ Mass Shooting Comment

    Drew Angerer/Getty

    The relationship between the Biden White House and the newly minted highest-ranking Republican in the country, House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA), is already off to a testy start.

    The White House rebuked comments Johnson made to Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night, a day after 18 people were killed in two mass shootings in Maine, in which Johnson said that guns are not the cause of America’s unique mass shooting crises.

    Saying that it was “not the time” to talk about gun control, he told Hannity, “The problem is the human heart. It’s not guns, it’s not the weapons. At the end of the day, we have to protect the right of the citizens to protect themselves, and that’s the Second Amendment, and that’s why our party stands so strongly for that.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Where to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks baseball live streams: 2023 World Series Game 1

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried said he was alarmed by Alameda’s risk taking, but he doesn’t show it when he’s ‘freaked out’

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    What Happens to Gaza If Hamas Is Actually Defeated?

    Oct 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Where to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks baseball live streams: 2023 World Series Game 1

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried said he was alarmed by Alameda’s risk taking, but he doesn’t show it when he’s ‘freaked out’

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    What Happens to Gaza If Hamas Is Actually Defeated?

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Disney accuses DeSantis-appointed district of withholding key lawsuit documents for nearly 2 months

    Oct 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy