White House Rips New GOP Speaker’s ‘Offensive’ Mass Shooting Comment

The relationship between the Biden White House and the newly minted highest-ranking Republican in the country, House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA), is already off to a testy start.

The White House rebuked comments Johnson made to Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night, a day after 18 people were killed in two mass shootings in Maine, in which Johnson said that guns are not the cause of America’s unique mass shooting crises.

Saying that it was “not the time” to talk about gun control, he told Hannity, “The problem is the human heart. It’s not guns, it’s not the weapons. At the end of the day, we have to protect the right of the citizens to protect themselves, and that’s the Second Amendment, and that’s why our party stands so strongly for that.”

