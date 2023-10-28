Car Dealership Pays $1.1M for Racist Overcharging Practice

Jeff Greenberg

A chain of Wisconsin car dealerships has agreed to pay more than $1 million after the feds and State of Wisconsin filed a lawsuit alleging discriminatory sales practices with Indigenous American customers, who were tricked into paying thousands of dollars extra in bogus fees.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, the general manager, as well as former and current owners of the Rhinelander Auto Group agreed to a $1.1 million refund settlement Tuesday and signed court orders to cease their biased practices.

“Working closely with the State of Wisconsin, we are holding these dealerships accountable for discriminating against American Indian customers and sneaking junk fees onto consumers’ bills,” FTC Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection Samuel Levine said in a press release. “A vehicle is one of the most expensive purchases families make, and we are fully committed to ensuring that all consumers navigating the car-buying process can do so without facing unlawful discrimination or paying for products and services they do not want.”

