This Temperature Controlled Cube Is the Key to Post-Workout Recovery

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Therabody.

Alongside my partner, who is recovering from ACL surgery, I’ve found myself a victim of the running bug, and, as a result, a slew of aches and pain. As a self-described novice runner with very little natural athletic ability, every run brought an equally miserable pain in a new body part. While we are active users of Therabody’s award-winning Theragun, it took merely a few runs before we found Therabody’s RecoveryTherm Cube—a portable, wearable, and reusable device powered by Cryothermal Technology™. From my aching calves, rolled ankles, and shin splints to my partner’s knee pain, stiff hips, and sore glutes, the Cube had its work cut out for it.

The compact device features three preset treatments: cold therapy for relieving joint pain and reducing inflammation; heat therapy to combat muscle soreness, stiffness, and poor circulation; and contrast therapy that combines both temperatures to maximize recovery and reduce soreness. Each preset is programmed to deliver fast, controlled treatment directly to the skin using temperatures and durations scientifically proven to be the most productive amounts needed for effective relief.

