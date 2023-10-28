Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    Dean Phillips’ Ego Is Running Against Biden for President

    Dean Phillips' Ego Is Running Against Biden for President

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Wildly successful in business, and the first Democrat to represent his congressional district in 60 years, it’s not surprising that Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) fancies himself as a potential president.

    He’s got a healthy ego, and he’s jumping into the Democratic primaries at a critical juncture when time is running out to challenge President Joe Biden’s reelection. He can read the polls and see voters saying over and over how much they wish there was another choice than is currently offered. At age 54, having enhanced the Phillips name and family legacy in Minnesota, he is ready for a bigger platform.

    If he handles his 15 minutes of fame well, he gains name recognition and positions himself to run for the Senate or for governor (because there’s essentially no chance he’d beat Biden). Perhaps, as a consolation prize, his candidacy draws other Democrats into the field and he can take credit for a sitting president having to sweat out winning his own party’s primary.

