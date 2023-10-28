Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    2 of 5 Montgomery Brawl Assailants Take Plea Deals

    Oct 28, 2023 , , ,
    Montgomery PD

    Two of the five people arrested for their roles in the viral brawl on a riverfront in Montgomery, Alabama, pleaded guilty on Friday, both avoiding jail time for their actions during the dockside dispute that gained national attention in August.

    Richard Roberts pleaded guilty to two assault charges and received a four-month suspended sentence and 100 hours of community service, WSFA 12 reported.

    Mary Todd pleaded guilty to harassment and was sentenced to anger management classes in an agreement that requires her to complete the courses within 90 days and pay the court-associated costs, CNN reported.

