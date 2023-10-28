Where to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks baseball live streams: 2023 World Series Game 1

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

It’s official: The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers have qualified for the 2023 World Series, and the first pitch of game 1 goes out tonight in Arlington, TX. Game 2 carries on tomorrow, at the same time, in the same park. Get prepared to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks live streams with the tips we’ll share below.

Both the Diamondbacks and the Rangers come into the World Series as wild card hopefuls. The Arizona Diamondbacks haven’t won a World Series since 2001, so they’ll be chomping at the bit to reclaim that glory. Perhaps they won’t be as hungry as the Rangers, however, who have never won a World Series despite making consecutive appearances in 2010 and 2011.

Fox is the broadcast home for all World Series games, and we’ll break down your best options for watching live using online streaming services. Not in the US? A VPN can help you cross virtual borders to tune in. The first game tonight is showing for free in the UK at least (which you can also access from abroad via a VPN).

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks live stream quick links:

Access live streams internationally via ExpressVPN (try it risk-free for 30 days)USA: Sling Blue ($40 $20 for your first month)Canada: Sportsnet Plus ($19.99 per month)UK: BBC iPlayer (game 1 only – FREE) | BBC Sport Red Button (Free, Game 1 only) | TNT Sports via Discovery Plus (£29.99 per month)Australia: Kayo Sports ($25 per month)When: Game 1: Tonight at 8:03 p.m. ET / 1:03 a.m. BST (Sat) / 11:03 a.m. AEDT (Sat)Game 2: Tomorrow at 8:03 p.m. ET / 12:03 a.m. GMT (Sun) / 11:03 a.m. AEDT (Sun)

Where to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks live streams in the US

In the US, the World Series will be exclusively broadcast on Fox. You’ll find a full broadcast schedule for each game of the 2023 championship final at the end of this article.

Sling is our top choice among streaming services that will let you watch Fox. The Sling Blue package includes both Fox and costs just $40 per month. If you’re a new customer, you can get your first month for $20.

How to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks in the UK

BBC Sport will show game 1 of the 2023 World Series in the UK, with the caveat being you may only be able to access it using Red Button on TV from 12:30 a.m. local time. However, we’ve just checked as the event starts, and it has appeared for free on the iPlayer too (Red Button sport options sometimes don’t appear on the streaming site until the day after – but it’s there right now). And that’s just game 1—you’ll need to look elsewhere to watch the remaining schedule.

TNT Sports will also show coverage, but for every game in the World Series. You can subscribe to Discovery Plus for £29.99, which includes TNT Sports. For game 2, look out for the clocks going back, as the game will technically be on an hour earlier than the previous night.

Also, consider using a VPN to access Sling TV in the US, which we’ll guide you on below.

How to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks in Canada

Sportsnet Plus is streaming all 2023 World Series games in Canada. The service costs $19.99 in the region and includes all MLB postseason play.

How to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks in Australia

ESPN is your destination for 2023 World Series innings in Australia. You can stream ESPN by subscribing to live TV service Kayo Sports. Packages start at $25 per month.

How to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks from anywhere

If you want to watch the remaining World Series games and you don’t have local access to them, try a VPN to sign up for Sling in the US. Sling Blue includes Fox, which will show all World Series games.

A VPN lets you trick apps and websites into thinking you’re connecting from servers within nearly any region worldwide. Once turned on and connected, visit the website like normal. You can try signing up for live streaming services like Sling TV using a United States postal code and payment method.

If you need a VPN recommendation, check out this fantastic offer on the best VPN we’ve tested and have been using for years for streaming and beefing up our online security. You can pick up ExpressVPN, save 49% on the usual price, and get three months for free.

A VPN is the best investment in your sports-watching future if you know you’ll want to watch more international sports streams. If you’re unsatisfied, there’s a hassle-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Read our ExpressVPN review to learn more.

How to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.Install it on the device you’re using.Turn it on and set it to a United States location.Sign up for a live TV streaming service like Sling using a US postal code and payment method.Sign in and watch the Rangers vs. Diamondbacks game.When:Game 1 Tonight at 8:03 p.m. ET / 1:03 a.m. BST (Sat) / 11:03 a.m. AEDT (Sat)Game 2 Tomorrow at 8:03 p.m. ET / 12:03 a.m. BST (Sun) / 11:03 a.m. AEDT (Sun)

2023 MLB World Series schedule

Below is a full schedule of games for 2023’s MLB World Series, with a potential Game 7 due on November 4. All times below are in US Eastern.

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27 — World Series Game 1: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET on FoxSaturday, Oct. 28 — World Series Game 2: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET on FoxMonday, Oct. 30 — World Series Game 3: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks, 8:03 p.m. ET on FoxTuesday, Oct. 31 — World Series Game 4: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks, 8:03 p.m. ET on FoxWednesday, Nov. 1 — World Series Game 5*: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks, 8:03 p.m. ET on FoxFriday, Nov. 3 — World Series Game 6*: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET on FoxSaturday, Nov. 4 — World Series Game 7*: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET on Fox

*Only if necessary

Note: The use of VPNs is illegal in certain countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content might constitute a breach of the terms of use for certain services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.

