Nepo Baby of the Week: Even Sofia Coppola Thinks ‘Twilight’ Got Too Weird

Welcome back to Nepo Baby of the Week! Right after Gwyneth Paltrow issued yet another controversial take on “nepo baby culture,” a different Hollywood princess is arguing that having rich, famous parents isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

In a new Rolling Stone profile, Sofia Coppola said she had to work “really, really hard to be taken seriously” to succeed i nHollywood, despite having an Oscar-winning father, Francis Ford Coppola, and other famous relatives. (Unfortunately, there was no mention of her hilarious daughter, one-time TikTok star Romy Mars, in this nepo-baby discussion.)

On any other day, maybe during a less eventful week, this quote probably would’ve been disputed by all of Twitter and maybe in this column—although her point about being “taken seriously” isn’t totally unfounded. The real question is whether this matters when they are less privileged filmmakers whose work isn’t considered at all. But thankfully, Coppola had more interesting things to talk about during this interview, including one anecdote about her brief involvement with the Twilight franchise that has boggled my brain.

