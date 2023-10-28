Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    News

    Nikki Haley May Be ‘the Viable Trump Alternative.’ She May End Up Hating That.

    By

    Oct 28, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Nikki Haley May Be ‘the Viable Trump Alternative.’ She May End Up Hating That.

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

    The plan for Nikki Haley has always been to get hot at the right time.

    Judging by available polls, the former South Carolina governor and 2024 presidential hopeful is not exactly combustible right now. Like other contenders, she remains far behind former President Donald Trump—an average of 50 points behind.

    But in a GOP primary that has remained static for most of the year, Haley seems to be doing something new: pulling together the hodgepodge coalition of non-MAGA Republicans that could give her a chance to actually make Trump sweat.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Israel expands ground incursion in Gaza

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Greenwood banking review: Black-owned online banking platform with free spending and savings accounts

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Meta’s Smart Glasses Ignore Why Google Glass Failed

    Oct 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Israel expands ground incursion in Gaza

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Greenwood banking review: Black-owned online banking platform with free spending and savings accounts

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Nikki Haley May Be ‘the Viable Trump Alternative.’ She May End Up Hating That.

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Meta’s Smart Glasses Ignore Why Google Glass Failed

    Oct 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy