Nikki Haley May Be ‘the Viable Trump Alternative.’ She May End Up Hating That.

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

The plan for Nikki Haley has always been to get hot at the right time.

Judging by available polls, the former South Carolina governor and 2024 presidential hopeful is not exactly combustible right now. Like other contenders, she remains far behind former President Donald Trump—an average of 50 points behind.

But in a GOP primary that has remained static for most of the year, Haley seems to be doing something new: pulling together the hodgepodge coalition of non-MAGA Republicans that could give her a chance to actually make Trump sweat.

