Zero income tax and tight security makes Dubai one of the best destinations for a ‘workation,’ study finds

Dubai was rated the second-best spot to take a working vacation.

Jorg Greuel/Getty Images

Dubai is one of the best cities for a working vacation, or “workation,” a study found.The city scored highly in terms of tax, safety, and mobility.Dubai is known for strict law-enforcement policies and has a zero-tolerance policy on crime.

Dubai is one of the best cities to take a “workation,” a study has found.

A workation is a relatively new trend that involves employees taking trips while working remotely. The trips, along with similar ideas such as “hush trips,” have increased in popularity as employees attempt to take advantage of flexible-working policies.

Barcelona was ranked the best city for a workation in the study by Berlin-based WorkMotion. The city also took the top spot in a previous study by flexible-working company IWG.

The cities were assessed on factors, including visas, remote-working infrastructure, safety, mobility, happiness, affordability, and income-tax rate.

Dubai, which is part of the United Arab Emirates, was rated the second-best spot to take a workation. The destination was the only one out on the rankings that offered a zero-income-tax rate. It was also named the best city for taxes.

The city also scored highly in terms of safety and mobility. It was rated the second-highest destination in terms of safety, following Bern in Switzerland.

Dubai is known for strict law-enforcement policies and has a zero-tolerance policy on crime. The police department is known for its quick response time.

However, the country’s strict approach to crime has also been a cause of concern for some international groups.

Earlier this month, one advocacy group said Americans were falling victim to a “backwards” UAE justice system after a New York student was arrested after being accused of assault for touching a security officer at Dubai airport. The organization raised concerns that people could end up detained in the UAE for years on bogus or minor charges.

Read the original article on Business Insider