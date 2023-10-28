Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    Hamas : The failure of the ground attack launched by the occupation on Gaza bled across 3 axes

    NNA – Statement from Hamas Leader Ali Baraka: quot;Bleeding for the people of the Arab nation. The failure of the ground attack launched by the occupation forces on the Gaza Strip through three fronts, and there are heavy losses among the enemyrsquo;s ranks in terms of soldiers and equipment. The enemy fell into ambushes prepared by the Palestinian resistance on a number of fronts, and since the beginning of the battle there have been defensive plans against any attempt. Kornet missiles and Yassin missiles were used to repel the attack, and we expect the enemy to try again. The Israeli occupation used helicopters to evacuate the wounded and dead from the battlefield.quot;

