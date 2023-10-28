Speaker of Arab Parliament Condemns Silence of International Community Over Israeli Crimes in Gaza Strip

NNA – Speaker of the Arab Parliament Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Assoumi has condemned the silence of the international community towards the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip, describing this silence as a disgrace for the international community.

These remarks were made in his speech at the 147th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Luanda, the Republic of Angola.

In his speech, Al-Assoumi said that the international community#39;s disregard for the crimes and massacres suffered by the Palestinians and the blind support by some countries of such crimes leads to the destruction of the entire region.

Al-Assoumi called upon the Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly to issue an urgent call for an immediate ceasefire and for lifting the unjust siege on the Gaza Strip and to hold the occupying power fully responsible for terrorist crimes against civilians and hold their perpetrators accountable as war criminals.

Moreover, he reiterated that achieving security, peace and stability in the Middle East remains conditional on ensuring a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian question based on establishing an independent Palestinian state with the City of Jerusalem as its capital. — SPA

