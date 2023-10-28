Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    Monday, October 30, 2023

    Oct 28, 2023

    Timenbsp; nbsp; Topic

    10:30nbsp; nbsp; Grand Mufti of the Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, receives Prime Minister Najib Mikati at Dar Al Fatwa

    15:30nbsp; nbsp; Caretaker Minister of Industry, George Bushekian, announces the industrial emergency plan, with the participation of officials from the General Directorate of Civil Defense, the Lebanese Industrialists Association, a union that brings together oil importing companies, insurance companies, and maritime transport, atnbsp;the Ministry of Industry – Badaro

    Lebanon News

    Speaker of Arab Parliament Condemns Silence of International Community Over Israeli Crimes in Gaza Strip

    Oct 28, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Hamas : The failure of the ground attack launched by the occupation on Gaza bled across 3 axes

    Oct 28, 2023
    Lebanon News

    US urges citizens to leave Lebanon over border tensions

    Oct 28, 2023

