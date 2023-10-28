Monday, October 30, 2023

Timenbsp; nbsp; Topic

10:30nbsp; nbsp; Grand Mufti of the Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, receives Prime Minister Najib Mikati at Dar Al Fatwa

15:30nbsp; nbsp; Caretaker Minister of Industry, George Bushekian, announces the industrial emergency plan, with the participation of officials from the General Directorate of Civil Defense, the Lebanese Industrialists Association, a union that brings together oil importing companies, insurance companies, and maritime transport, atnbsp;the Ministry of Industry – Badaro

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;