Israeli Military Strikes 150 Underground Targets in Northern Gaza

NNA – The Israeli army announced on Saturday that it quot;struck 150 underground targetsquot; in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday night.

In a statement released after a night of intense Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, it stated that quot;during the night, fighter jets (of the Israeli army) struck 150 underground targets in the northern Gaza Strip, including tunnels used by terrorists, underground combat sites, and other facilities. Several Hamas terrorists were killed.quot; — AFP

