Israeli Hostage Families Demand Government Explanation Of Gaza Strikes

Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza on Saturday demanded an immediate government explanation about the fate of the captives after the army intensified strikes on the Palestinian territory.

The main group representing some 229 people believed abducted in the October 7 attacks by Hamas sought an immediate meeting with ministers.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement that relatives were angry over the quot;absolute uncertainty regarding the fate of the hostages held (in Gaza), who were also subject to the heavy bombingsquot;.

quot;None of the war cabinet bothered to meet with the families to explain one thing — whether the ground operation endangers the well being of the 229 hostages in Gaza,quot; the group said.

quot;The families are worried about the fate of their loved ones and are waiting for an explanation. Every minute feels like eternity.quot;

During the night, Israel pounded the Hamas-run Gaza Strip with air and artillery strikes which the army said struck 150 quot;undergroundquot; targets across the territory.

On Thursday, the armed wing of Hamas said quot;almost 50quot; hostages had been killed in Israeli bombing raids on the Gaza Strip since October 7.

AFP was not immediately able to verify the figure provided by the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades.

Israel has been building up to a ground invasion since Hamas fighters crossed the border and killed 1,400 people, mainly civilians, and took 229 hostages, according to Israel.

More than 7,300 people have been killed in retaliatory Israeli strikes on the enclave, including about 3,000 children, according to the health ministry in Gaza. — AFP

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;