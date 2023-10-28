Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Israeli Hostage Families Demand Government Explanation Of Gaza Strikes

    By

    Oct 28, 2023 , , , , , ,

    Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza on Saturday demanded an immediate government explanation about the fate of the captives after the army intensified strikes on the Palestinian territory.

    The main group representing some 229 people believed abducted in the October 7 attacks by Hamas sought an immediate meeting with ministers.

    The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement that relatives were angry over the quot;absolute uncertainty regarding the fate of the hostages held (in Gaza), who were also subject to the heavy bombingsquot;.

    quot;None of the war cabinet bothered to meet with the families to explain one thing — whether the ground operation endangers the well being of the 229 hostages in Gaza,quot; the group said.

    quot;The families are worried about the fate of their loved ones and are waiting for an explanation. Every minute feels like eternity.quot;

    During the night, Israel pounded the Hamas-run Gaza Strip with air and artillery strikes which the army said struck 150 quot;undergroundquot; targets across the territory.

    On Thursday, the armed wing of Hamas said quot;almost 50quot; hostages had been killed in Israeli bombing raids on the Gaza Strip since October 7.

    AFP was not immediately able to verify the figure provided by the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades.

    Israel has been building up to a ground invasion since Hamas fighters crossed the border and killed 1,400 people, mainly civilians, and took 229 hostages, according to Israel.

    More than 7,300 people have been killed in retaliatory Israeli strikes on the enclave, including about 3,000 children, according to the health ministry in Gaza. — AFP

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Boomers are dominating the economy and benefiting from historic rate hikes. BofA explains which stock trades to make as Millennials struggle.

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Ivanka Trump to testify Friday in the NY civil fraud trial – here’s how she can hurt her father and brothers

    Oct 28, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Starlink will support connectivity to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza

    Oct 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Boomers are dominating the economy and benefiting from historic rate hikes. BofA explains which stock trades to make as Millennials struggle.

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Ivanka Trump to testify Friday in the NY civil fraud trial – here’s how she can hurt her father and brothers

    Oct 28, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Starlink will support connectivity to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza

    Oct 28, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Lebanon targets Israeli Al-Abad site and enemy bombs Houla

    Oct 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy