Statement by UN Secretary-General on the humanitarian situation in Gaza

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, issued the following statement on the situation in Gaza:

"Humanitarian system in Gaza is facing a total collapse with unimaginable consequences for more than 2 million civilians.

As the bombing intensifies, needs are growing ever more critical and colossal.nbsp;

About 500 trucks per day were crossing into Gaza before the hostilities began.nbsp; nbsp;

In recent days, an average of only 12 trucks per day have entered, despite needs being far greater than at any time before.nbsp; nbsp;

In addition, the supplies that have trickled in do not include fuel for United Nations operations ndash; fuel which is also essential to power hospitals, water desalination plants, food production and aid distribution.nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp;

Given the desperate and dramatic situation, the United Nations will not be able to continue to deliver inside Gaza without an immediate and fundamental shift in how aid is going in.nbsp; nbsp;

The verification system for the movement of goods through the Rafah crossing must be adjusted to allow many more trucks to enter Gaza without delay.nbsp;nbsp;

We must meet the expectations and core needs of civilians in Gaza.nbsp;

Life-saving humanitarian aid ndash; food, water, medicine, fuel ndash; must be allowed to reach all civilians swiftly, safely and at scale.nbsp;

I welcome the growing global consensus for a humanitarian pause in the conflict.nbsp; I repeat my call for a humanitarian ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages, and the delivery of life-saving supplies at the scale needed.nbsp;nbsp;

Misery is growing by the minute.nbsp; nbsp;

Without a fundamental change, the people of Gaza will face an unprecedented avalanche of human suffering.nbsp; nbsp;

Everyone must assume their responsibilities. This is a moment of truth. History is judging us all."

