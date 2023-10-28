Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Hamas attempts to locate eight Russian-Israeli hostages for release

    By

    Oct 28, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – On Saturday, Mousa Abu Marzook, Deputy Head of the Political Bureau of Hamas, currently visiting Moscow, affirmed that the Palestinian movement is actively working to determine the whereabouts of eight hostages holding both Russian and Israeli citizenships to secure their release.

    Abu Marzook stated, as reported by the Russian news agency TASS, quot;We are currently searching for the individuals indicated by the Russian side. It is a challenging task, but we are actively pursuing it, and we will secure their release once we locate them.quot; — AFP

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Boomers are dominating the economy and benefiting from historic rate hikes. BofA explains which stock trades to make as Millennials struggle.

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Ivanka Trump to testify Friday in the NY civil fraud trial – here’s how she can hurt her father and brothers

    Oct 28, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Starlink will support connectivity to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza

    Oct 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Boomers are dominating the economy and benefiting from historic rate hikes. BofA explains which stock trades to make as Millennials struggle.

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Ivanka Trump to testify Friday in the NY civil fraud trial – here’s how she can hurt her father and brothers

    Oct 28, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Starlink will support connectivity to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza

    Oct 28, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Lebanon targets Israeli Al-Abad site and enemy bombs Houla

    Oct 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy