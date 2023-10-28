Hamas attempts to locate eight Russian-Israeli hostages for release

NNA – On Saturday, Mousa Abu Marzook, Deputy Head of the Political Bureau of Hamas, currently visiting Moscow, affirmed that the Palestinian movement is actively working to determine the whereabouts of eight hostages holding both Russian and Israeli citizenships to secure their release.

Abu Marzook stated, as reported by the Russian news agency TASS, quot;We are currently searching for the individuals indicated by the Russian side. It is a challenging task, but we are actively pursuing it, and we will secure their release once we locate them.quot; — AFP

