NNA – The National News Agency#39;s correspondent in Tyre reported that an Israeli 155 mm shell fell in the courtyard of Issam Alyan#39;s house in Labouneh – the town of Naqoura without exploding.

The Israeli enemy artillery fired more than 20 shells on the outskirts of the town of Labouneh in Naqoura, reaching the outskirts of the town of Alma al-Shaab.

